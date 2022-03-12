DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $200.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.61.

Shares of DOCU opened at $75.01 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

