Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 208,844 shares during the quarter. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $56,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

KLIC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,469. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

