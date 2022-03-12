$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.27.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 770.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $432,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $234.84 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 12 month low of $212.28 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

