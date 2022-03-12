BMO Capital Markets Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $365.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.69.

NYSE MCO opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.74. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $286.12 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

