Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $48,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE KWR traded down $5.66 on Friday, reaching $169.27. The company had a trading volume of 41,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $168.56 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average of $230.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

