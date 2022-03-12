Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.20% of UMH Properties worth $42,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995 in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 328,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,203. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

