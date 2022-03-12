Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $39.73 Million Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $39,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USPH stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 48,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

