MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $624.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,352,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $30.31 on Monday, hitting $390.82. 353,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,586. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $307.19 and a one year high of $891.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

