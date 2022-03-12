Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,030 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,030 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $60,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,943 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $3,665,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 897,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.