Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,026 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Bank OZK worth $71,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 785,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

