Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) will announce $18.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.62 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

About Sol-Gel Technologies (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.