Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ASMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 688,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.