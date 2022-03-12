Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ASMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 688,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.
About Assembly Biosciences (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.