First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Earnings Results

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. 8,341,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,821. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 421,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 328,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 292,852 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AG. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

