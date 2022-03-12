Stellar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $377.60 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Stellar has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $377.60 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00229533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00184351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,109 coins and its circulating supply is 24,587,653,888 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

