iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.70. 18,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,342. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $244.65 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.