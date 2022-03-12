Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

Shares of RAMMU stock remained flat at $$10.22 during trading hours on Friday. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. Aries I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

