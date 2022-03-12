Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $222.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,142. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.23 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

