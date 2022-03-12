United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 399 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $12.90 on Friday, reaching $160.07. 3,653,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.47 and a 200-day moving average of $251.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.92 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

