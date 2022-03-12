Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $52,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.