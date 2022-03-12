United Capital Management of KS Inc. Raises Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for 2.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned about 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.23. 634,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,333. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $194.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.51%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

