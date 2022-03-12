1,402 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Teradyne by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 249,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

