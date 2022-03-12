Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Oatly Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of 10.76. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.95 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

