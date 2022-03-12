Covalent Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $87.15 million and $770,959.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.05 or 0.06585442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,908.09 or 0.99891613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042169 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

