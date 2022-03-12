Ontology Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $428.59 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00184473 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00021984 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00365954 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

