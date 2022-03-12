Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.67. 3,201,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

