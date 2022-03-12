Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of ADVM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. 736,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.