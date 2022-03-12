Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $14.30 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.