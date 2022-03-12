Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.
Shares of BZUN stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,290. Baozun has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.60 million, a P/E ratio of 216.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 56.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
