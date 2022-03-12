ACG Wealth Sells 8,516 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

CRM opened at $197.90 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average of $255.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.93, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock valued at $40,792,230 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

