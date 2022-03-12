Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$1.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 313,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -89.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 133,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

