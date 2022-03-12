BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI remained flat at $$5.57 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,956. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $550.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,903 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

