CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $251,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in General Mills by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.