iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,380,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

