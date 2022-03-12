Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

