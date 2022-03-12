Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VONG traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 414,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,713. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

