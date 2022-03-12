Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,182,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,430. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

