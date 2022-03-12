Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $84.60

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after acquiring an additional 238,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

