Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $105.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.16. 312,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.