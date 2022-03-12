Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Vale stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,371,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

