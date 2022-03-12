InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 722 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $149.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

