ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Holdings Increased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in ePlus were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

