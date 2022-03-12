Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 53,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 63,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

