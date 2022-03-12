First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,012. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $27,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

