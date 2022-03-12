Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 105.0% in February

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 48,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,689. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

BXBLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brambles in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

