Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the February 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Capcom stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,616. Capcom has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

