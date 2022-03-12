Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

ATRI stock traded down $21.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $721.21. 6,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582. Atrion has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $668.11 and its 200 day moving average is $698.77.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atrion by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Atrion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

