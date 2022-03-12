Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $42.11. 58,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $753.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 105,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,364,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

