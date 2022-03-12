Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

