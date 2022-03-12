Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $280.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

