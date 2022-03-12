Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 458,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $113.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

